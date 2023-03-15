Home

India Witnesses Rise in H3N2 Cases: Here’s How States Are Preparing To Fight The Virus

H3N2 Influenza: Doctors have advised people in Delhi to mask up as there is a "severe flu outbreak with prolonged symptoms".

H3N2 Update: India has been witnessing an uptick in H3N2 influenza cases. Seasonal influenza is a respiratory tract infection caused by four distinct types of viruses (A, B, C, and D) belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. According to doctors, there is also a spike in ICU admissions of the elderly and kids due to H3N2 influenza.

As the symptoms of this viral infection are similar to COVID-19, the doctors have advised to extreme precautions and masking up to prevent the spread of the virus. As the concerns of the H3N2 virus looms in the country, several states are taking steps to curb the virus.

Delhi:

Delhi government’s LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients. In accordance with the ICMR guidelines, we have done so and also stocked up medicines. A 15-doctor team has been constituted to monitor the patients, said a senior doctor. Dr Rajiva Gupta, Senior Consultant – Internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram and Delhi, said the ILI (Influenza like illness) cases have seen a spike in the last few days.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said that the state health machinery has been put on alert with 361 cases of influenza infections being reported in the state, and guidelines will be issued in the next two days. The minister also advised the use of masks in crowded places and social distancing.

“Two persons have died due to influenza, including a 23-year-old first-year student of MBBS in Ahmednagar. He tested positive for COVID-19 as well as H1N1 and H3N2 viruses. Another victim is a 74-year-old man from Nagpur who died of H3N2,” Sawant said.

Karnataka:

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that following the Health Ministry’s notification to pay attention to H3N2, the meeting with health department officials and experts would discuss measures to tackle the spread in the state. The flu-causing H3N2 variant has been on the rise since December 2022, causing respiratory symptoms that are similar to Covid-19.

Health Commissioner D Randeep said that he had asked the Technical Advisory Committee to issue draft guidelines regarding the H3N2 variant. He added that the draft guidelines might be approved by the government by Monday evening.

Assam:

Assam reported its first case of H3N2 virus on Wednesday as experts and doctors urged people to wear mask in the state. Assam’s health department said it is keeping a “close watch on the evolving influenza situation in the state through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis”.

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has sent a circular to all the district health officers in the state to monitor the H3N2 cases in their respective districts, an official said on Tuesday. Also, the Primary Health Centres have been asked to provide information on the number of fever cases being reported.

The Health Department has sent the samples of a person who died in Tiruchi on March 10 after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

