New Delhi: Active COVID-19 cases in India increased by 4,421 in 24 hours – a spike of three per cent – to go back over the 1.5 lakh mark for the first time in 17 days and register the steepest increase since end-November. On November 27 the active caseload was 4,55,555 – an increase of 3.85 per cent from the 4,38,667 recorded on November 24. This is the fifth consecutive day in which active cases (calculated as the difference between new cases and recoveries) have increased; 13,506 new cases have been added in this period. Also Read - MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 Soon, Check IB ACIO Officer Grade 2 Tier 1 Answer Key Expected Date Here

The three per cent increase in active cases is also double that recorded this time last week – 1.5 per cent – and a massive 2.9 per cent bigger than two weeks ago, when active cases decreased by 157. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Hits Out Centre, Says Not Afraid of Anyone, Can't Be Intimidated With Jail

The total number of new cases reported per day have also increased – from a low of 9,121 on February 16 to 14,199 today, with the seven-day moving average increasing by 13.8 per cent.

The spike in national numbers comes as five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – report increased daily numbers.

The Centre has warned all five states that continued “adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior” is critical to break the chain of transmission and contain the novel coronavirus.

Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation as some states report spike in cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in the wake of sudden spike in cases in a few states. The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.

The home minister took stock of the coronavirus situation in the country, particularly in the states which have witnessed a spike in cases recently, a home ministry official said. The ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check further spread of the virus were discussed in the meeting, the official said.

The possible assistance to be offered to the affected states was also discussed in the meeting, another official said.

There have been reports of sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in states such as, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)