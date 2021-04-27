New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 319,435 coronavirus cases and 2,764 deaths, a slight dip in its number of fresh Covid infections and fatalities. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark. The country has approximately 2.9 million active cases, showed the Union Health Ministry data today. Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Karnataka Under 14-day Total Lockdown From Tonight 9 PM | Full LIST of Restrictions Here

Meanwhile, the government, as a precautionary measure, has urged people not to venture out unnecessarily and wear masks at home also. Speaking at a Union Health Ministry press conference Niti Aayog’s member health, Dr VK Paul said, “Please wear a mask, do not go out unnecessarily. Stay with your family. Even within the family wear the mask.” Also Read - India Was There For Us And We Will be There For Them: Joe Biden After Phone Call With PM Modi

COVID-19 In India: Latest Updates You Should Know Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE News And Updates: Gilead to Help India Boost Remdesivir Production, Promises 450,000 Vials

Maharashtra has the highest active caseload with 7,00,207 active cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Most of the states have crossed their highest reported daily cases during September last year, Joint Secretary Union Health Ministry, Luv Aggarwal said,

The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reached the national capital early Tuesday morning, officials said. This oxygen will now be disbursed by the Delhi government to various hospitals.

“Oxygen Express has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

29,744 new Covid cases were reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours, with 201 patients succumbing to the infection. “With 29,744 patients testing positive on Sunday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 13,68,945, including 2,81,042 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,73,257, with 10,663 discharged during the day,” said the state health bulletin.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that unnecessary panic among people is creating a rush at hospitals, shortage of drugs and oxygen.