New Delhi: India has been witnessing a steady decline in daily fresh COVID-19 cases since the last 17 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The Health Ministry further added that India has recorded 2.6 times increase in Covid tests in the past 15 weeks and a steady decline in weekly positivity rate since the last 2 weeks noted in India.

On the vaccination front, the government said, "A total of 14.56 crore (1st & 2nd doses) vaccines have been administered to people above 45 years of age. While 1.06 crore vaccines (1st dose) has been administered to people b/w 18 & 44 years of age," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.