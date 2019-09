New Delhi: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday asserted that India will not face any disruption in oil supply, after the drone attacks on the oil stabilization centers of Saudi Aramco over the weekend.

“Following the attacks on the oil stabilization centers of Saudi Aramco, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian ambassador in Riyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure a steady supply to India. We have reviewed our overall crude oil supplies for the month of September with our Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)”, said Pradhan.

He added, “We are confident there would be no supply disruption to India. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation”.