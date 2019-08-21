New Delhi: In what could escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat said on Wednesday that the Centre was working out how India’s share of water to Pakistan could be diverted.

“Beyond the Indus Water Treaty, a large part of India’s share of water goes to Pakistan. We’re working on priority to work out how our share of water that flows to Pak can be diverted, for use by our farmers, industries, and people,” said Shekhawat.

A couple of days ago, Pakistan had accused India of waging “fifth-generation warfare”, alleging that New Delhi failed to inform it about the release of water from a dam that could cause flooding across the border.

However, India said that under the terms of a water treaty between the two nations, it had informed Pakistan about the release of excess water late on Monday.

Relations between the neighbours, already hostile, have been further strained over India’s decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to J&K. Pakistan reacted sharply and suspended train and bus service and even expelled India’s ambassador.

Earlier this year, then Water Resource Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that India was not bound to follow the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan as the basis of the same, which was peaceful relations and friendship, had ‘completely vanished’.