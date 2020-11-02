New Delhi: With 45,230 fresh Covid-19 infections being reported in a day, India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 82,29,313, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Announces Month-Long Lockdown in England as Covid Tally Crosses 1 Million

The latest data said active Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 5,61,908. The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

The country's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.