Bhopal: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashlanded this morning near Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, officials said. The pilot of the trainer jet has received minor injures but was ejected safely. Debris of the aircraft was found lying scattered on an empty field in Mankabad, some 6 km from Bhind. A team of policemen has formed a cordon around the crash site, where the smoldering tail section of the trainer jet is seen half-buried in the field, said a report.Also Read - Auto Debit Rule: Facing Trouble During Renewal Subscription Transactions? Here Is Why

The IAF has issued a statement on Twitter that read, “An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.” Also Read - Apple 'Unleashed' Event 2021 : MacBook Pro And Airpods 3 Launched, Here's How Samsung Reacted | Watch Video

The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, said Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh. The plane caught fire after the crash, he said, adding that the pilot was rescued. Also Read - In A Potential Miracle, Doctors Transplant Pig Kidney Into Human Body in US

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

This is a developing story