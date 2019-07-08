New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air Force pilots took selfies while practising their war-waging skills at the Garuda VI exercise in France on Monday.

The Indo-French joint exercise was held at the French Air Base in Mont-de-Marsan. The drills began on July 1 and will continue till July 14. As a part of the joint exercise, the two nations exchanged flights where the IAF Squadron Leader Sourabh Ambure flew the French Rafale.

On the other hand, the Armée de l’Air pilot flying India’ Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Aircraft posted a selfie mid-air from the cockpit of the twin-seater flight.

Both the teams shared the photos of the pilots on Twitter. In a tweet, the French pilot exclaimed “Great Aircraft!”.

A French pilot makes a FAM flight aboard an @IAF_MCC Su-30MKI. Great aircraft !

// Un pilote du #RC2_30 effectue un vol de familiarisation à bord d’un #Flanker-C indien. Sacré avion ! //#Garuda #Rafale pic.twitter.com/RR0jXAmOZc — Webmaster Chasse (@WebChasse) July 4, 2019

The IAF also shared a series of tweets of the Garuda 2019 from the official account.

According to the IAF, the main objective of Garuda VI joint exercise was to share good practices, to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two air forces.

During the span of the two-week exercise, the IAF will use fighters like Su-30MKI, IL-76 multifunctional fighters and Il-78 aerial refuelling tanker. The Rafale jets which are being trialled here are poised to join the IAF team in a few months.