Indian Air Force Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing In Madhya Pradesh | Video

Indian Air Force’s ALH Dhruv developed a technical glitch, leading to the emergency landing near Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Sunday. The crew is safe and an expert team is on the way to look into the technical issues.

Bhopal: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made a precautionary landing near Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Sunday, ANI reported citing Air Force sources. According to initial reports, IAF’s ALH Dhruv made precautionary landing after developing a technical glitch. The crew is safe and an expert team is on the way to look into the technical issues.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An Indian Air Force ALH Dhruv helicopter made a precautionary landing near Bhopal. As per the initial reports, the crew is safe and a team is on the way to look into the technical issues: IAF sources pic.twitter.com/cQRxCrJjzK — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023

