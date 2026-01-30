Home

News

IAF conducts firefighting operation in Arunachal Pradeshs Lohit Valley, uses Mi-17V5 aircraft to drop water | Watch video

IAF conducts firefighting operation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley, uses Mi-17V5 aircraft to drop water | Watch video

The operation was conducted aerially at almost 9,500 feet. The army used the Mi-17V5 helicopters to conduct the firefighting operation. The aircraft dropped many gallons of water, almost 12,000 litres.

Image: x.com/IAF_MCC

A massive forest fire emerged in the Lohit Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. The fire was so intense that the Indian Air Force had to intervene and conduct a high-risk aerial firefighting operation. The IAF shared the visuals on Thursday night, i.e., January 29. Not just the Lohit Valley, but a separate fire in the Dzukou Valley also occurred. This led to the clearance of the stranded trekkers in the valley. The officials of the forest department said that the severity of the fire was associated with several reasons, including dry winter vegetation. You can watch the visuals shared by the Indian Air Force here.

IAF’s firefighting operation in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Air Force battled the forest fires in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley. The operation was conducted aerially at almost 9,500 feet. The army used the Mi-17V5 helicopters to conduct the firefighting operation. The aircraft dropped many gallons of water, almost 12,000 litres. The helicopters were used to drop enormous amounts of water in the rarefied Himalayan air.

IAF shares visuals of aerial firefighting operation in Arunachal Pradesh

Battling forest fires at nearly 9,500 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley. #IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems.… pic.twitter.com/5SXBm7M5he — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 29, 2026

IAF shared the visuals with the caption, “Battling forest fires at nearly 9,500 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley.

#IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cause of the forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh

The cause of the forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh is not exactly known. However, the officials are associating it with factors. These include dry winter vegetation and gusty winds, which are common to witness during the peak fire season in the region of the eastern Himalayas.

Also Read: India dominates military strength rankings, Pakistan Army slips further after Operation Sindoor, Russia and China rank at…

No loss of life

The greatest relief from the forest fires in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley is that no loss of life has been reported. This becomes another milestone for the Indian Air Force in carrying out the aerial firefighting mission successfully.

Evacuation from Dzukou Valley

Initially, the incident of wildfire occurred in Dzukou Valley of Nagaland. This region is quite popular among people who love to go trekking. As the wildfire broke out, the evacuation operation was conducted to rescue nearly 30 trekkers who were left stranded at the trek’s midway point.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.