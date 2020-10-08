Ghaziabad: The Indian Air Force today is celebrating its 88th anniversary today and to commemorate the occasion, the Indian Air Force organised a grand parade at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Also Read - Air Force Day 2020: As India Celebrates 88th IAF Anniversary, PM Modi Posts Video Greeting Personnel | WATCH

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase. Along with him, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh also attended the parade. Also Read - New CAG Report Admits 'Technology Transfer' Shelved in Rafale Offsets: Congress

Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marched at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on the occasion. Two Chinook helicopters also took part in the flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day. Also Read - Rafale Deal: CAG Pulls Up Dassault, MBDA For Not Fulfilling Offset Obligations of Contract

Speaking at the event, Bhadauria assured the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard India’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.

Here is all that RKS Bhadauria said in his address:

”I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality & provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment & sustenance for Indian Army.”

”As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations.”

As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria #AirForceDay https://t.co/co4G89DBK5 pic.twitter.com/1QI8vODrxN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

”I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.”

”This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID19 spread across the globe, our nation’s response was firm. The tenacity & resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period.”

IAF Day 2020

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

This year IAF day is special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. Two newly inducted Rafale jets are to be a part of the Indian Air Force Day flypast. A total of 56 aircraft will be there for aerial display and 11 jets on static display.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the ‘brave warriors’ of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion.

“Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone,” PM Modi tweeted.