Indian Air Force Day: From Balakot to Operation Sindoor, IAF touching the sky with glory turns 94 today

Indian Air Force marks its 94th anniversary today. Read about IAF's historic operations, fleet challenges and leadership transition.

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Indian Air Force Day: From Balakot to Operation Sindoor, IAF touching the sky with glory turns 94 today | Image: AI

Indian Air Force Day: Following its motto of ‘Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam’, the Indian Air Force is writing new chapters of glory in the skies. The IAF borrowed these courageous lines from the Bhagavad Gita and follows them religiously with every victory. Today, October 8, the IAF is celebrating its 94th anniversary and remembering its air warriors. A grand parade and flypast were organized at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. For the grand event, the IAF soldiers conducted a full-dress rehearsal on October 6.

Why India Celebrate Air Force Day On October 8?

The day marks the date when the Indian Air Force was born in 1932. In its initial days, the IAF supported the arm of the Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom. It carried out its first operational squadron in 1933. The “Royal” prefix was added in 1945 and was dropped in 1950, when India got its independence. As per news agency ANI, personnel strength was nearly halved to about 14,000, following the Partition of the country. Some units were disbanded and equipment was handed over to the Royal Pakistan Air Force.

The IAF headquarters was later set up in New Delhi to rebuild the force. Over the years, the air force has made the country proud by conducting numerous successful operations and defending India’s borders against enemy attacks. The IAF has taken part in several operations such as – Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai.

IAF Faces Fighter Jet Shortage As It Pushes For Faster Induction Of New Aircraft

However, the IAF protects India’s borders while dealing with delays in inducting new combat jets, including the Tejas.

According to a PTI report, the IAF needs 36 to 40 fighter jets inducted every year for the next few years. It means the air force needs two squadrons every year. However, the current strength is about 30 squadrons against a sanctioned 42.

Recently, Air Chief Marshal Singh said he hopes that the indigenous Tejas Mark-1A and more Rafale jets will be bought under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme, expressing concern over Pakistan’s collaboration with China on a fifth-generation fighter.

IAF’s Successful Operations

Operation Vijay (1961)

Operation Cactus-Lilly / Bangladesh Liberation War (1971)

Tangail Airdrop (1971)

Meghna Heli Bridge (1971)

Operation Meghdoot (1984)

Operation Poomalai (1987)

Operation Pawan (1987)

Operation Cactus (1988)

Operation Safed Sagar (1999)

Balakot Air Strikes (Operation Bandar) (2019)

Leadership Change

This was Air Chief Marshal Singh’s last Air Force Day as the chief, as he will retire on October 31. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will take charge as the IAF chief. He was commissioned into the fighter stream in December 1986 and served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff during Operation Sindoor.