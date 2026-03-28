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Indian Air Force flies Hawk Mk-132 jets near Pakistan border; heres what it means

Indian Air Force flies Hawk Mk-132 jets near Pakistan border; here’s what it means

The Indian Air Force conducted a spectacular airshow near the Pakistan border. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: PTI

IAF Show: The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its aerial strength, just 260 kilometres from the Pakistan border. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) gave an exceptional performance with its breathtaking stunts over Chandigarh’s popular Sukhna Lake. The show drew tremendous crowds and showcased the airpower strength of India. The show was held for two consecutive days, and many top-level officials, like Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, were also present.

Spectacular airshow

The Surya Kiran team gave a spectacular performance in the aerial show, which went on for almost half an hour. The audience and spectators were amazed at the grand aerial show. While flying the Hawk Mk-132 jets, the pilots also performed manoeuvres, including loops, barrel loops, inverted flying, and steep dives, which were done just so perfectly. Alongside this, the team created eye-catching formations like ‘DNA’ and ‘Y’ with the help of coloured trails of smoke. The jets departed from an air force station nearby. Later, it flew over the lake, which made the experience super-thrilling for the viewers.

Hawk Mk-132 jets

The advanced trainer jet Hawk Mk-132 is a trainer jet, which is used by the Indian Air Force to train the fighter jets. It was introduced into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the year 2008. Initially, 24 aircraft were supplied by the British company BAE Systems. Alongside this, the additional jets were further assembled by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Activity near Pakistan border

The air show gained a lot of attention for its location, which is just 260 kilometres from the Pakistan border. The show was not solely about entertainment but also showcased the readiness and operational activity of the Indian Air Force. These types of performances reflect the high level of training and coordination of the Indian Air Force. In addition, a strong message of preparedness is also sent globally.

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Massive crowd at the airshow

The crowd was such that it was limited to 10,000 per day. The entry was allowed through a normal pass which was priced at Rs 100 and was easily accessible through the Chandigarh Tourism app. The authorities also ensured that they arranged shuttle bus services from almost 7 locations. This allowed a smooth movement to and fro of the visitors.

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