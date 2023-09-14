Home

IAF Successfully Tests Indigenously-Developed ‘Type V Heavy Drop System’

Image source: DRDO

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully tested the indigenously-developed “Type V Heavy Drop System” which will enable the dropping of equipments and ammunition weighing up to 20 tons in battlefields and inaccessible places with the help of a parachute from a cargo aircraft.

The system has been developed with indigenous resources by the aerial delivery research and development establishment (DRDO), Agra under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, officials said, adding that the testing of the system was recently completed by Aerial DRDO, Indian Armed Forces and Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. (Defence Division of JCBL).

“With the help of this system, arms/equipment’s /ammunition weighing up to 20 ton can be easily transported and dropped with the help of parachute in the battlefield or at inaccessible places including High Altitudes,” an official release from DRDO stated.

It further said that the Type V Heavy Drop System has been designed and developed by Aerial DRDO, Agra with 100 percent indigenous resources and has been declared a major success by the India Air Force.

After successfully testing the “Type V Heavy Drop System”, the system showcased at north tech symposium 2023 at IIT in Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir on September 11.

What is the Type V Heavy Drop System?

The Type V Heavy Drop System is a delivery system to airdrop heavy equipments, arms and ammunition in remote/inaccessible places and even in the middle of a battlefield using a parachute from a cargo aircraft.

Equipped with a platform and a special multistage parachute system, the system was can be used for C-17, C-130 and other C-series aircraft.

The Type V Heavy Drop System consists of eight main canopies, three extractor parachutes, one drogue parachute and electrical, electronic, mechanical systems & other latching accessories. The platform of this system is made of a special aluminum metal, DRDO revealed.

“Preparations have been completed for the induction of Type V Heavy Drop System into the Indian Armed Forces. It is being manufactured by Airbornics Defence and Space Pvt Ltd,” officials revealed.

They said the Airbornics Defence and Space Pvt. Ltd. is involved in R&D activities with Aerial DRDO since 2018 for development of such systems for the needs of the armed forces.

“Airbornics Defence & Space Private Limited is ready to undertake such development activities of more challenging nature to strengthen the Indian Armed Forces under Make in India initiative” the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)

