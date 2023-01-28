Home

News

India

Two Fighter Jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in MP’s Morena, 2 Pilots Injured | LIVE

live

Two Fighter Jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in MP’s Morena, 2 Pilots Injured | LIVE

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Gwalior: A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Saturday morning. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on. IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest two pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon. Search and rescue operations are underway, informed Defence sources.

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON THE FIGHTER JETS CRASH HERE

Load More