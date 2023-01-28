  • Home
The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Updated: January 28, 2023 12:26 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Two Fighter Jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in MP's Morena, 2 Pilots Injured | LIVE

Gwalior: A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Saturday morning. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on. IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest two pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon. Search and rescue operations are underway, informed Defence sources.

Live Updates

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: Search and rescue operations are underway and details of casualties are awaited.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: Search underway for the pilot of Mirage 2000

  • 12:10 PM IST

    Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: Two pilots of Sukhoi-30 ejected safely, being treated for injuries.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: “Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely,” Defence Ministry sources say

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them, said Defence Sources

  • 11:51 AM IST

    Defence Aircraft Crash LIVE: IAF court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon, informed Defence Sources

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Defence Aircraft Crash LIVE: Visuals from the wreckage site

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Defence Aircraft Crash LIVE: A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Defence Aircraft Crash LIVE: Two Indian Air Force jets crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena earlier this afternoon.

Published Date: January 28, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Updated Date: January 28, 2023 12:26 PM IST