Indian Air Force’s mega show near Pakistan border, Apache helicopter, Mirage jets conduct sorties as part of Vayu Shakti 2026

Indian Air Forces mega show near Pakistan border, Apache helicopter, Mirage jets conduct sorties as part of Vayu Shakti 2026

The Indian Air Force showed its brilliance near the Pakistan border on Friday. The leaders like Droupadi Murmu and Rajnath Singh, also witnessed the show.

Image: X @rajnathsingh

The Indian Air Force showcased its strength, power, and precision ability on Friday, i.e., February 27, near the Pakistan border. The exercise named ‘Vayu Shakti 2026’ was conducted by the Indian Air Force at Pokhran in Rajasthan. The region is close to Pakistan, and the demonstrations were held in the presence of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu and the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

President Murmu at IAF’s exercise

The President, Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the drill. The visuals were shared from the leader’s X account with a caption, “The Vayu Shakti-2026 displayed the courage, dedication and professional excellence of the Indian Air Force. A coordinated demonstration of technology, integration and rapid response capabilities, the exercise showcased readiness for combat operations in both day and night conditions.”

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the ‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ exercise at the Pokhran Firing Range, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The Vayu Shakti-2026 displayed the courage, dedication and professional excellence of the Indian Air Force. A coordinated demonstration of technology,… pic.twitter.com/cec2v8Ol4h — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 27, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed the exercise of the Indian Air Force. The leader on X shared that from frontline fighters to advanced air defence systems and indigenous platforms, IAF’s Vayushati 26 exercise reflected the growing strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and our expanding multi-domain capabilities.

He added, “Guided by the ethos of “Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek,” our Air Warriors remain ever vigilant in safeguarding India’s skies and sovereignty.”

Witnessed a powerful display of the Indian Air Force’s precision, speed and operational dominance during Vayushakti-26 Exercise at Pokhran today. From frontline fighters to advanced air defence systems and indigenous platforms, the exercise reflected the growing strength of… pic.twitter.com/sVEJY8PBjf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 27, 2026

IAF’s Vayushakti exercise

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the ‘Vayu Shakti’ exercise to showcase the readiness of the army. It took place at the Pokhran Firing Range of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, which lies close to the Pakistan border. Several senior delegates witnessed the IAF’s commendable strength.

Which aircraft were part of the IAF’s Vayushati?

ANI on Thursday reported the usage of aircraft like Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Apache, and Chinook for the drill. Alongside Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) were also reported for demonstration.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

