Jaisalmer: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday evening, during a training sortie. IAF has ordered an inquiry into the matter. News agency ANI reported citing sources that a search was on for the pilot.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

However, India Today reported citing sources that the pilot has dies in the accident and his body has been recovered.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI. The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.

‘Flying Coffin’ MiG 21

In the past, MiG-21 has been dubbed “flying coffin” as several such crashes are reported regularly. From 1971 to April 2012, a total of 482 MiG aircraft met with accidents, killing 171 pilots, 39 civilians, eight service personnel, and one aircrew, the government had told Parliament in May 2012. “The causes of accidents were both human error and technical defects,” the government had said.