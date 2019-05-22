New Delhi: The Indian Air Force successfully fired the BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Wednesday. BrahMos provides IAF with the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition. Brahmos coupled with the superlative performance of Su-30MKI gives IAF the desired strategic reach, read a statement by the IAF.

#RulingTheSkies : IAF successfully fired the #BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft today. The launch from the aircraft was smooth & the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target. pic.twitter.com/nXLLlPR8qJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2019

India had on March 22, 2018, successfully test-fired a BrahMos missile from a fighter aircraft using an indigenous seeker for the first time.

The test was carried out at the Pokhran test range. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the defence industry for the success of the test. “Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8.42 a.m. at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan,” the Minister tweeted.

“The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy,” she said.

A seeker guides the missile to its target.

BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO of India and NPO Mashinostroyeniya of Russia.

With IANS inputs