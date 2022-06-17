New Delhi: India Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday announced that IAF will begin its recruitment process under newly launched ‘Agnipath’ initiative from June 24. The statement comes amid the ongoing violent protests across seven states against the new military recruitment scheme. In a virtual address, the IAF chief, VR Chaudhari said, “Happy to announce that the upper age limit (for recruitment) has been revised to 23 years. This will benefit the youth. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force will begin on June 24.”Also Read - 3 Trains Set Afire, Several Cancelled as Agnipath Protest in Bihar Turns Ugly | Full List

Notably, COVID-19 halted the Army’s recruitment for over two years. In 2019-2020, the Army recruited jawans and there has been no entry since then. On the other hand, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force had both recruited in the last two years respectively. Also Read - Agnipath Protests Turn Violent In Haryana; Police Vehicles Set On Fire In Palwal, Highways Blocked, Internet Suspended

Army to notify about Agnipath recruitment in 2 days

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande told ANI, “Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next 2 days, notification will be issued on http://joinindianarmy.nic.in. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally…” Also Read - IAF Officer Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Madhya Pradesh

“As far as the question of agniveers going to recruitment training centres is concerned, the training of first agniveers will begin this December (in 2022) at the centres,” he added.

Further speaking about the agitation about the scheme, Chief Gen Pande explained, “I feel that the youth does not know all the proper information on the AgnipathScheme. Once they get to know about the scheme, they will have faith that this scheme is not only for the youth but is also beneficial to all.”

Agnipath protests

Violent protest over the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued across Bihar on Thursday with hundreds of aspirants disrupting rail and road traffic while police fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Agnipath Scheme was recently launched by the government in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16, 2022, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.

Consequent to the commencement of the Agnipath scheme, the entry age for all new recruits in the Armed Forces has been fixed as 17 1/2 – 21 years of age, said the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement on Tuesday, said that the Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

It is envisaged that the average age profile of the Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by the implementation of this scheme. The nation stands to immensely benefit from the infusion of highly inspired youth with a deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled and will be able to contribute in other sectors.

This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three Services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.

(With ANI inputs)