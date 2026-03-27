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Indian airlines slash over 2,500 weekly flights in summer schedule as West Asia tensions disrupt operations

Indian airlines slash over 2,500 weekly flights in summer schedule as West Asia tensions disrupt operations

Air travel in India faces disruption as carriers trim schedules for summer responding to global tensions, higher fuel expenses and operational challenges affecting routes, frequency, and passenger convenience.

Indian Airlines

Indian carriers will operate fewer flights as per the summer schedule beginning March 29 than they did last year. Domestic airlines will operate more than 23,000 flights every week during this period, which is about 10% lower than last year, according to DGCA’s summer schedule.

Summer Schedule: Domestic airlines will operate close to 3,000 fewer flights per week during the period than they did in 2025.

Reduced Capacity Due To Iran-US Conflict

Iran and the United States are engaged in a conflict that has disrupted flights. The airspace is closed in several West Asian nations, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, and Yemen, due to security concerns.

“We continue to face uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which makes capacity planning challenging,” said a person aware of the development. While domestic air travel demand is strong, it’s unclear how international passenger bookings on major routes will fare given the situation.

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Increased Aviation Turbine Fuel Price Too High

Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aviation turbine fuel prices have skyrocketed, contributing to the ongoing energy crisis. Airlines are dealing with the challenge of high fuel prices as well as erratic passenger demand. The aviation ministry official said that airlines would lower frequencies on certain routes because of this.

DGCA publishes Summer Schedule for Indian Carriers

The schedule will be effective until October and covers all flights. Nine carriers are featured in this year’s summer schedule, including the ones listed above, as well as SpiceJet and Alliance Air. Last year during the summer season, Indian carriers flew about 25,610 flights per week on domestic routes. They will provide roughly 23,000 flights per week this year.

DGCA hasn’t released an official statement regarding the cuts, but Indian carriers have reduced flight capacity because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What The Reduction In Flights Means For Travellers

You may anticipate higher fares and fewer flights throughout peak travel seasons as a result of the reductions. “Flight cancellations and consolidation are probable if the demand outlook remains shaky,” one of the persons cited above explained.

Analysts predict that leisure journeys may be one of the casualties as some people could decide against taking vacations during the conflict.

Could See More Cuts If Iran-US Tensions Escalate Further

It also warned that further reductions may occur if the crisis worsens. “Flight plans will change as tensions rise, depending on how much fuel prices rise, airspace restrictions, and demand,” an official said. The schedule reflects airlines’ willingness to continue providing services while navigating through several difficulties, keeping frequencies to a minimum for the time being.

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