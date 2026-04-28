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Indian airspace set to become more secure as Russia dispatches fourth S-400 air defence system to India, provides major update on fifth delivery

Indian airspace set to become more secure as Russia dispatches fourth S-400 air defence system to India, provides major update on fifth delivery

India is considering setting up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the S-400 through the private sector, with the option of technology transfer included.

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the fourth Russian S-400 air defence system has been dispatched for India. The system is likely to reach an Indian port by mid-May. In addition, the fifth S-400 air defence system will also be sent to India by November this year. It is important to note that the during last year’s four-day conflict against Pakistan, the S-400 air defence system reportedly performed impressively and is said to have set a record by striking a Pakistani AWACS aircraft from a distance of 314 km.

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To recall, India had signed a deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 air defence systems, of which three have already been delivered. Notably, there has been a significant delay in supplying the remaining two. However, the Modi government has already approved the purchase of five more S-400 systems. These systems are capable of targeting aerial threats up to 400 km away and can neutralize targets across large parts of the region.

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Here are some of the key details:

As per the Hindustan Times reports, citing sources, the fourth S-400 system sent by Russia was inspected by IAF officials before shipment, with the inspection completed by April 18.

The anti-ballistic missile system was dispatched from Russia last week.

It is expected that the new system will be deployed in the Rajasthan sector to strengthen missile defence against Pakistan.

India has already decided to procure 280 short- and long-range S-400 missiles to replenish stocks used during ‘Operation Sindoor’

India also need to build up its inventory of stand-off weapons, as the operation is still ongoing.

It is estimated that India fired 11 long-range S-400 missiles against Pakistan, destroying enemy fighter aircraft, airborne warning systems, and transport aircraft.

The threat posed by the S-400 was so significant that Pakistan reportedly moved all its operational fighter jets and aerial platforms to bases in Quetta and Peshawar to avoid Indian missile strikes.

Pakistan reportedly attempted to target two S-400 systems deployed in Punjab and Gujarat

It had become clear that no aerial platform was safe east of the Indus River due to the Russian system and its long-range radar.

Russia provides major update on fifth S-400

Russia has earlier indicated that the fifth S-400 air defence system will also be delivered to India before the end of this year. The Hindustan Times report further added that the fifth system is expected to be deployed in the central sector along the border with China.

In addition, India is considering setting up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the S-400 through the private sector, with the option of technology transfer included.

Furthermore, to protect the S-400 systems and strengthen anti-drone and loitering munition coverage, India is planning to procure at least 12 Pantsir air defence systems from Russia through a government-to-government (G2G) deal. Under the “Make in India” initiative, around 40 more such systems are expected to be manufactured domestically.

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