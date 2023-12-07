Indian Ambassador Met 8 Ex-Navy Men On Death Row In Qatar, 2 Appeal Hearings Held: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian ambassador to Qatar was granted consular access to the convicted Navy veterans and met them on December 3.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday shared some crucial updates on the fate of the eight Indian Navy veterans who were sentenced to death after being convicted of espionage by a court in Qatar in October this year.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian ambassador was granted consular access to the convicted ex-Navy men and met them on December 3, adding that two hearings on the appeal against their death sentence have already taken place.

“We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance…Our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight of them in prison on December 3,” Bagchi said at a media briefing.

“There have been two hearings. We filed an appeal, with the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. Two hearings have since been held. One was on November 30th and the other was on November 23rd. I think the next hearing is coming up soon,” he said.

Bagchi also highlighted the recent meeting that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad and said that they have had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship.

“You would have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet the Emir of Qatar in Dubai on the sidelines of COP28 …I think he put out a tweet. My understanding is that we have had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship as well as the well-being of the Indian community,” Bagchi said further.

On October 30, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the families of eight Indians detained in Qatar and assured them that the government would make all efforts to secure their release. The EAM said that the government attaches the “highest importance” to the case and will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.

The Indian nationals were given consular access earlier as well.

On October 26, the Navy veterans were handed a death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance after being convicted of spying. The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year in an alleged case of espionage.

However, neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi have made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

India described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

All of the former navy officers had “unblemished stints” of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.

In May, Al-Dhara Global closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home.

In the past, the Navy had taken up the case of the former naval personnel with top brass of the government for securing their release.

(With inputs from agencies)

