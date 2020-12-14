Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the China’s attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessities high-level preparation on land, sea & air. General Bipin Rawat also said that he is fully confident that Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard its frontiers be it at land, air or ocean. Also Read - Unprovoked Aggression Shows How Existing Agreements Can Be Challenged: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh Standoff

“We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their stretagic interest,” Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said. Also Read - India Aims To Surpass China In Mobile Manufacturing, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad