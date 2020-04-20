New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday finalised broad modalities for officers and soldiers to rejoin force from leave, temporary duty or courses with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. Also Read - Farah Khan's Daughter Anya Raises 1 Lakh by Selling Her Sketches to Help Stray Animals Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

In order to do so, the Indian Army has classified all personnel into three broad categories – Red, Yellow, and Green.

Derived from the same idea as the demarcated colour zones defining COVID-19 spread, army officers will be divided and asked to join work based on their duration of quarantine.

As a result, all those who have completed 14-day quarantine period come under GREEN category. Similarly, personnel who need to undergo the quarantine period come under the YELLOW category and those who show symptoms and require isolation and further treatment in COVID-19 hospitals will be placed under the RED category.

These personnel will subsequently be moved from reporting station to duty station, unit in Army vehicles or Special Trains in a phased manner, the Ministry of Defence noted.

“Personal will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from units, formations, establishment that has granted leave or temporary duty,” the Indian Army stressed.

Individuals whose leave stations are within 500 kms of unit or duty station are also allowed to directly report to unit using private transport only and any individual who do not fall within the 500 kms criteria will report to nearest unit or station headquarter in private vehicle only.

The force has placed all ranks of the Northern Command and all Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services personnel under priority one.

Under priority two, all ranks of the eastern Command plus officers and key appointments of other Commands as decided by respective Commands.

The Army also asked all personnel from Nepal presently on leave to remain at their home stations till the situation in the neighbouring country stabilises and borders are opened for movement of personnel.

“Requisite move instructions will accordingly be passed to such personnel from their parent units/ Headquarters/ Establishments,” the force said.

For personnel deployed at hotspots or containment zones, the Indian Army has stated that the orders for reporting will not apply in these zones. “Individuals in Hotspots/ Containment zones will follow strict ‘No Movement’ till the areas are de-notified as Containment zones,” said the official.

With IANS inputs