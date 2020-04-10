New Delhi: Days after five Indian Army special forces soldiers were martyred in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, the Indian Army has released a video showing major retaliation by them in the same sector. Also Read - Pakistan Not Serious About SAARC Initiative For COVID-19, Alleges MEA

The video footage from a drone shows several explosions. Besides, it also shows Indian Bofors artillery guns destroying terrorist launch pad and hitting Pakistani Army ammunition dump across the de facto border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about India's military action, a government spokesperson in Srinagar said that there are reports of heavy damage on the enemy side. "We responded after being attacked in Keran Sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir", he added.

On April 6, five Indian Army special forces soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed in hand-to-hand combat and gunfight on the Line of Control, in this year’s bloodiest encounter in any operation against militants in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Indian Army launched Operation Randori Behak in Keran sector, at the Line of Control and engaged Pakistan-supported infiltrators in a close quarters battle in heavy snow, neutralising the entire infiltrating batch of five terrorists.

“An intense hand-to-hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated,” the Indian Army had said in a statement.

In this battle, however, the Army lost five of its best soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital.