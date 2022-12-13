Indian Army Badly Wounds, Breaks Bones Of Many Chinese Soldiers, Chases Away 600 In Arunachal: Reports | WATCH VIDEO

Indian Army Badly Wounded, Broke Bones Of Many Chinese Soldiers, Chased Away 600 In Arunachal: Reports | WATCH VIDEO

India-China clash: There has been a bloody clash between the soldiers of India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. In this, 6 soldiers of India have been injured, while the soldiers of China have suffered more damage. Quoting reports, “the bones of many Chinese soldiers have been broken.” The injured Indian soldiers have been admitted to the hospital in Guwahati.

WATCH VIDEO FROM POV OF THE INDIAN ARMY. DUE TO GRAPHIC CONTENT AND STRONG LANGUAGE, VIEWER DISCRETION IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Quoting the news agency, China issued a statement on Tuesday morning that the situation on the Indian border is normal. Along with this, China has sought India’s help in maintaining peace and stability in the border area. However, China has not mentioned the Tawang incident in its statement.

4 DAYS AGO 600 CHINESE SOLDIERS TRIED TO INFILTRATE TAWANG

On December 9, 600 Chinese soldiers were trying to infiltrate to remove the Indian post at an altitude of 17 thousand feet at Yangtse in Tawang. They were armed with barbed sticks and electric batons. The Indian Army was also fully prepared this time. Our army also responded with barbed sticks and rods. Bones of dozens of Chinese soldiers have been broken.

FLAG MEETING AFTER INDIAN ARMY’S RETALIATION

After India’s retaliatory strike, a flag meeting took place and the issue was settled. At present, the armies of both the countries have withdrawn from the disputed site. Earlier in 1975, there was a dispute in Tawang when 4 soldiers of India were martyred. In this area, both the armies have been claiming their respective claims on some parts. This dispute is going on since 2006.

GALVAN VALLEY CLASH OF 2020

Earlier on 15 June 2020, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between the two armies in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh, while 38 Chinese soldiers were killed. However, the People’s Liberation Army of China had only accepted the fact that 4 soldiers were killed.

CLASH ON DECEMBER 9, 2022

For the unversed, a clash occurred between the two sides along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtze. Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area. It is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 in eastern Ladakh.

PS: The veracity, exact date and location of the video cannot be ascertained independently by India.com.