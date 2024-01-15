Home

Indian Army Collaborates With MSCI To Provide Better Cancer Treatment To ECHS Beneficiaries; Details Here

The Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) to provide cancer treatment to ex-servicemen under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

New Delhi: The Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) in Aizwal, Mizoram, to provide cancer treatment to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries. Under this newly signed agreement, veterans covered by the ECHS will now have access to a broader spectrum of medical services provided by the Indian Army. Moreover, the agreement aims to enhance the existing healthcare support system for ex-servicemen and their dependents, reinforcing the commitment to their well-being beyond active service, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Details of Collaboration

MSCI, a renowned Cancer Hospital, has entered into this partnership to facilitate Cashless and Capless Medical Treatment to beneficiaries under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) across the State of Mizoram, which includes the ECHS benefits of Assam Rifles at CGHS rates, according to an official statement.

On behalf of Headquarters Eastern Command, HQ 101 Area and Central Organisation ECHS, the agreement was officially signed by the Regional Director of ECHS, Guwahati, and the Director of MSCI, Aizwal.

How Will The Collaboration Help

The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme is a welfare measure initiated to address the healthcare needs of retired armed forces personnel and their families. The recent collaboration with the Indian Army is expected to streamline and improve healthcare delivery, ensuring timely and quality medical assistance for those who have dedicated their lives to the nation.

Healthcare services covered under the ECHS include outpatient and inpatient care, diagnostic services, and pharmacy benefits. The collaboration with the Indian Army is poised to amplify the reach and effectiveness of these services, ultimately providing a more comprehensive healthcare ecosystem for retired armed forces personnel.

Scope For Additional Accessibility

This collaboration will alleviate the difficulties of beneficiaries and their dependents who were travelling to other North East States, especially to Assam to avail treatment for Cancer. To further facilitate the process, a help center has been established at the hospital by the local Military Authority.

The announcement has been met with positive responses from various quarters, including veterans’ organizations, expressing appreciation for the continued efforts to enhance the welfare of those who have served in the defense of the nation.

As the agreement takes effect, it marks a significant stride towards ensuring that the health and well-being of ex-servicemen remain a top priority, reflecting the nation’s commitment to caring for its veterans beyond the battlefield.

(Inputs From ANI)

