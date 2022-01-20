New Delhi: The Indian Army has reportedly contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday over the alleged abduction of the 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh. Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said the Army has sought China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s assistance upon the return of the Arunachal teenager.Also Read - Snowfall in The Sahara Desert: World’s Hottest Desert Covered in Snow As Temperatures Plunge to -2C | Watch

"Regarding the incident of missing youth Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it's informed that on receipt of info, the Indian Army immediately contacted PLA. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate individual on their side &return him as per estd protocol," sources told ANI.

Regarding the incident of missing youth Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it's informed that on receipt of info, the Indian Army immediately contacted PLA. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate individual on their side &return him as per estd protocol: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/GXRBQPlBkx — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

Earlier, MP Tapir Gao said the Chinese Army had abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

Gao said the teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district. Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Gao tweeted: “Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh”.

“His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of Govt of India are requested to step up for his early release,” he said in another tweet and posted pictures of the abducted boy.

Gao also said that he has informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army in his tweets.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.