New Delhi: The Indian Army has destroyed three mortar shells of the Pakistan Army which were found after the recent ceasefire violation in Karmara village of Poonch. Each of the mortar shells is of 120 mm.

A video of how the operation was being carried out has been released.

#WATCH Indian Army yesterday destroyed 3 mortar shells of Pakistan Army that were found after the recent ceasefire violation in Karmara village of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/OpWTrBNpg6 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

Operations are going on across the Line of Control as the Pakistani Army has been violating the ceasefire. The Indian Army on Sunday destroyed three terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Pakistan army fired on Indian positions to push terrorists into India. At least six to 10 Pakistan soldiers and an equal number of terrorists were killed, General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

“On the basis of the reports that we are getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed,” General Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tempers have been rising since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370 from J&K and imposed several restrictions. Pakistan strongly objected to the move and according to intel alerts, Pak-based terrorists are planning an attack on India.

“Gradually, things are returning to normal in the Valley, but obviously somebody is working behind the scenes, at the behest of terrorists and agencies, some within and some outside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere,” General Rawat said, as quoted by PTI.