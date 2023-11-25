Indian Army Dog Domino Awarded Northern Army Commendation Card For Tracing Terrorist Hideout

Domino guided the security forces to the hideout of terrorists despite being was injured in a gunfight.

Domino was injured in a gunfight. (Image: X/@NorthernComd_IA)

Indian Army Dog Domino: Domino, the Indian Army dog and his handler Lance Naik Lucky Kumar were on Friday awarded the Northern Army Commendation Card for tracking a Pakistani terrorist in the recent Rajouri encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The hero canine Domino and Lance Naik Lucky Kumar played a crucial part as they tracked down a Pakistani terrorist in the just concluded Rajouri encounter in which five soldiers were martyred. “Domino helped the troops reach the hideout of terrorists by sniffing his blood trail after he had been injured in a gunfight,” said the Indian Army officials.

Domino guided the security forces to trace the hideout of terrorists by sniffing the blood trail in the Kalakote area. All this when Domino was injured in a gunfight.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army posted on X: #OPSOLKI #LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdr, Northern Command visited #Kalakote area in #Rajouri and reviewed the operational situation. He was briefed on the recently conducted operation in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised. The Army Commander complimented & felicitated the #gallant troops and Army Dog ‘Domino’ for successfull #Operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions. #JammuAndKashmir @Whiteknight_IA @adgpi @prodefencejammu.

#OPSOLKI#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdr, Northern Command visited #Kalakote area in #Rajouri and reviewed the operational situation. He was briefed on the recently conducted operation in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised. The Army Commander complimented &… pic.twitter.com/rC71L9XZhx — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) November 24, 2023

The Rajouri encounter started on 22 November in which a top commander of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with another terrorist was killed by the Indian security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday while five soldiers, including two Army captains, were killed in the gunfight that went on for two days.

The Army recovered large quantities of “war-like stores” from the encounter site.

Those who laid down their lives fighting the terrorists are: Captain MV Pranjal (63 RR) of the Mangalore area of Karnataka, Captain Shubham Gupta (9 Para) of Agra of Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid (Para) of Ajote in Poonch, J-K; Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Halli Padli area of Nainital, UK and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on April 20 and May 5, encounters in the Mendhar area of Poonch and Kandi forest of Rajouri respectively claimed the lives of 10 soldiers. According to officials, 46 deaths have been recorded in terrorism-related incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and nearby Reasi district since January this year.

Twenty-three people, including seven terrorists and nine security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 terrorists and five security personnel in Poonch district.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.