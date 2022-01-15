New Delhi: In a good news for the entire nation, the Indian Army on Saturday unveiled a new combat uniform that is comfortable, climate friendly and features a digital disruptive pattern, reported news agency PTI. A contingent of commandos of Parachute regiment, wearing the new uniforms, took part in the Army Day parade that was conducted at the Cariappa Ground here.Also Read - Omicron: Weekend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Suchetgarh Border Suspended Amid Covid Situation
The uniform, featuring a mix of colours including olive and earthen, has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.
Top 5 things to know about Indian Army’s new combat uniform:
- The new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology, sources said.
- This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains, they said.
- The digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid, they said.
- The shirt in the new uniform does not have to be tucked in the trouser, the sources said. The shirt in the old uniform had to be tucked in.
- Sources said the new uniforms would not be available in the open market.
(Based on PTI inputs)