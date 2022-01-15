New Delhi: In a good news for the entire nation, the Indian Army on Saturday unveiled a new combat uniform that is comfortable, climate friendly and features a digital disruptive pattern, reported news agency PTI. A contingent of commandos of Parachute regiment, wearing the new uniforms, took part in the Army Day parade that was conducted at the Cariappa Ground here.Also Read - Omicron: Weekend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Suchetgarh Border Suspended Amid Covid Situation

The uniform, featuring a mix of colours including olive and earthen, has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

Top 5 things to know about Indian Army’s new combat uniform:

The new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology, sources said.

This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains, they said.

The digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid, they said.

The shirt in the new uniform does not have to be tucked in the trouser, the sources said. The shirt in the old uniform had to be tucked in.

Sources said the new uniforms would not be available in the open market.

(Based on PTI inputs)