New Delhi: Indian Army General Bipin Rawat on Friday asserted that the armed forces of the country are keeping a tight vigilance in border areas. While speaking at an event held at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, Rawat said Pakistan will not dare to attempt an infiltration in India as it did in Kargil in 1999 because it has “seen the consequences”.

Speaking to the reporters, Rawat said, “There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas.” He added, “We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences. I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration.”

Further, he urged everyone to celebrate and rejoice over the 20 years of historic Kargil War.The Army chief said, “Twenty years of Kargil, it’s indeed historic. Let us all celebrate and rejoice this historic event. Any such task that may be given to the Command or any other troops deployed anywhere, they will execute with equal professionalism and capability.”

Notably, a special video of an original tribute song celebrating the valour and sacrifices of soldiers and officers who took part in the Kargil war was launched at an event. The video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom, actors Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, and Vicky Kaushal of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame. The tribute song was penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer.

The Army had earlier said, “The year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of victory in ‘Operation Vijay’, popularly known as the ‘Kargil War’. The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. The nation shall be celebrating the 20th anniversary of victory this year in Kargil War with pride, honour and inspiration.” Thus, the main anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from July 25 to July 27.

