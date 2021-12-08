New Delhi: An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. CDS Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. He was about to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM today. There was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.Also Read - CDS Bipin Rawat Was 10 Mins Away To Defence Staff College In Wellington To Give Lecture When His Chopper Crashed

What led to the mishap?



While the main cause of the crash is yet to be known, reports said that the accident took place due to bad weather conditions. The chopper crashed in a forest area reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, the IAF said in a statement. A former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) told IANS that ‘based on the visuals on the news channels, the helicopter must have crashed with a strong impact and exploded’. Also Read - IAF Helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes: Rahul, Mamata And Other Leaders Prays For Everyone's Safety

Visuals from the accident site

TV visuals showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash. Rescue personnel, along with Army personnel, were seen involved in clearing the area. Also Read - IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter That Crashed With CDS Rawat On Board Is Considered One Of The Safest. All You Need To Know

List of people on board

14 people were on-board the military chopper that crashed b/w Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots.

Meanwhile, the Wellington hospital in Tamil Nadu is surrounded by a strong contingent of police personnel. According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J. Radhakrishnan a special medical team has been sent to Coonoor to provide treatment to CDS Rawat and other injured official.