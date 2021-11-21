New Delhi: A 76ft tall flag was hoisted by the Indian Army on Sunday in Ladakh overlooking the Hanle Valley at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The flag was hoisted by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army and shared a video of the event on Twitter. The flag was constructed by the Indian Army and the Flag Foundation of India.Also Read - International Flights: Singapore Allows Quarantine-Free Travel For Fully Vaccinated Indians, 6 Flights To Operate Daily From Nov 29

“A 76 ft tall national flag at 15000 ft constructed by #IA and Flag Foundation of India, hoisted overlooking the Hanle Valley by #TheUltimateForce,” the Fire and Fury Corps said on Twitter. Also Read - One Terrorist Killed During Encounter in J&K’s Kulgam, School Children Among 60 Rescued From Site

#WATCH | A 76 ft tall National Flag at 15000 ft constructed by Indian Army and Flag Foundation of India, hoisted overlooking the Hanle Valley in Ladakh: Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army (Video Source: Fire and Fury Corps Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/Wi9zfgs18m — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

Also Read - 1.29 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs: Centre

The Indian Army said that the hoisting of the flag was part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government’s initiative to commemorate 75 years of Independence of India.