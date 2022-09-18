Indian Army: The Indian Army has invited proposals from the Indian defence industry in a bid to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. The proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter munition, communication, optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternate energy resources. This information was shared by the Indian Army on Sunday.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for Driver and Other Posts, Check Steps To Apply

The process will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for 6 months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within a year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry, added the Indian Army.