Indian Army Issues 'Fake News' Alert: The Indian Army has cautioned people about the fake messages being circulated on social media. The message informs about a bank account specially opened to extend assistance to battle casualties and their dependents and that the same will also be used to buy weapons and equipment for the Indian Army.

It also shared the link to the authentic website along with the information that the Indian Army operates two accounts for the welfare of Veer Naris, Battle Casualties and their dependents and these accounts are solely used for the same.

The Indian Army, on Monday, tweeted, "#Fake Messages are being circulated on Social Media about a bank account specially opened to extend assistance to Battle Casualties & their dependents and same will also be used to buy weapons & equipment for #IndianArmy. Beware of such fraudulent messages. (1/2)

“#IndianArmy operates two accounts for the welfare of Veer Naris, Battle Casualties & their dependents and these accounts are solely used for the same. Authenticated details are available at https://indianarmy.nic.in/home” (2/2)