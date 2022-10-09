Guwahati: The jawans of the Indian Army yet again came to the rescue of civilians in danger as they rescued six people from a car that suddenly caught fire on the National Highway. The incident occurred near Rayang in Assam’s Dhemaji district, defence sources said on Sunday.Also Read - Elephant And Calf Killed By Train In Assam, Forest Officials Say Railways Was Alerted About Their Movement

"Prompt response by the team from Red Shield Division ensured timely evacuation of the five passengers and the driver besides dousing of fire which otherwise could have led to grave injuries to the civilians," said a defence spokesman adding, "The passengers under shock and trauma were moved to a safe location and traffic congestion building up near the site was restored to normalcy."