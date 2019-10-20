New Delhi: Hours after 2 Jawans were martyred after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district of J&K, the Indian Army launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside PoK. Sources close to the government told ANI that 4-5 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several were injured. Besides, four terror launch pads in Neelam valley (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) were also destroyed and fatalities reported.

The action was taken in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory, government sources said. It added, “Indian army has used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian region.”

Sources: As per reports, 4-5 Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed and several have been injured. Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. pic.twitter.com/SFFFjAReHX — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Asif Ghafoor, official spokesperson of Pak Army claimed that Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jura, shahkot and Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. “Effectively responded. 9 Indian soldiers killed several injured. 2 Indian bunkers destroyed. During exchange of fire 1 soldier & 3 civilians shaheed, 2 soldiers and 5 civilians injured”, Ghafoor tweeted.

Indian unprovoked CFVs in Jura, shahkot & Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. Effectively responded. 9 Indian soldiers killed several injured. 2 Indian bunkers destroyed.

During exchange of fire 1 soldier & 3 civilians shaheed, 2 soldiers & 5 civilians injured. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, two Indian jawans were martyred when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector. A civilian was also killed and three others were injured, and a house and a rice godown was completely damaged in the firing. Besides, 2 cars and 2 cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed in the incident.

Notably, the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629. Issuing a statement, the Indian Army had stated,”Over 2,317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10, while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland.