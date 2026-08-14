Indian Army to get lethal combat drone systems; Defence Ministry signs contracts worth Rs 1,577 crore

According to the Ministry of Defence, this procurement is being carried out through a fast-track process under the 'Buy (Indian)' category. This means priority has been given to the participation of the Indian industry, and the process has been expedited. This move will also provide a significant boost to the Indian defence industry.

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence took a major step on Friday to further strengthen the strike capabilities and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army’s artillery regiments. The Ministry signed two contracts worth approximately Rs 1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Naib Private Limited for the procurement of ‘Loitering Munition Systems’ for the Indian Army. These are highly lethal unmanned drone weapon systems, commonly referred to as ‘Kamikaze drones’ or ‘suicide drones’.

Loitering Munition System

The Ministry of Defence stated that the necessary ammunition and other auxiliary equipment would also be procured alongside these systems. The contracts were signed in New Delhi on August 14 in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. This significant initiative will bolster the capabilities of the artillery regiments. The ‘Loitering Munition System’ is a crucial piece of military equipment designed to enhance the operational prowess of the Army’s artillery units; its induction will help strengthen the Army’s overall operational effectiveness.

Procurement being carried out under the ‘Buy Indian’ category

According to the Ministry of Defence, this procurement is being carried out through a fast-track process under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category. This means priority has been given to the participation of the Indian industry, and the process has been expedited. This move will also provide a significant boost to the Indian defence industry. The significance of these contracts, valued at Rs 1,577 crore, extends beyond merely providing modern military systems to the Army; it will also strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

Significant step towards modernizing the Indian defence industry

The Ministry of Defence described this procurement as a significant step towards modernizing and enhancing the capabilities of the Indian defence industry. It will encourage the domestic manufacturing of defence systems and further strengthen the role of Indian industry. The Ministry highlighted this procurement as a prime example of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative. These agreements with Indian companies are expected to strengthen the country’s defense production capabilities. Amidst growing indigenous capacity in the defense sector, this procurement worth Rs 1,577 crore is considered a significant milestone for both the modernization of the Indian Army and the domestic defense industry.

(With IANS inputs)