India dominates military strength rankings, Pakistan Army slips further after Operation Sindoor, Russia and China rank at…

The ranking which comes amid global geopolitical uncertainty and conflicts, is based on more than 60 factors, all of which contribute to a country's Power Index (PwrIndx) score.

New Delhi: The Global Firepower has released its Military Strength ranking for the year 2026. It is important to note that this is an annual ranking of the military power of 145 countries worldwide. The ranking which comes amid global geopolitical uncertainty and conflicts, is based on more than 60 factors, all of which contribute to a country’s Power Index (PwrIndx) score.

According to Global Firepower, “A perfect PwrIndx score is 0.0000, which cannot be achieved under the current GFP formula; therefore, the lower the PwrIndx value, the stronger a country’s conventional war-fighting capability.”

Here are some of the key details:

Russia and China secured the second and third positions in this ranking

Russia scores 0.0791 and China 0.0919 in the ranking.

India and South Korea also featured in the top five.

Compared to last year, there has been no change in the top five rankings.

This year, France has moved up to sixth place in the rankings.

France has been steadily climbing up the list after being ranked seventh in 2025 and 11th in 2024.

Japan has moved up by one position to secure the seventh rank in 2026.

Italy has retained its 10th position in the rankings with a PwrIndx score of 0.2211

Pakistan’s military ranking continues to decline

To no surprise, in the Global Firepower ranking, Pakistan’s performance has been consistently declining. After dropping from 9th place in 2024 to 12th in 2025, Pakistan has further fallen to 14th position in 2026.

In this ranking, Germany has made the most eye-catching progress. It climbed from 19th position in 2024 to 12th place in 2026, marking a significant rise.

