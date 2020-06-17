New Delhi: Two days after the fatal altercation in which 20 soldiers lost their lives in eastern ladakh’s Galwan Valley, media reports on Wednesday suggested that the Indian Army is planning to change the rules of engagement with China. Also Read - ‘We Stand With India’: Mamata Banerjee Supports Centre's Decision to Call All-party Meet on Ladakh Standoff

In the wake of the bloodshed at the border, it was reported that the Army is reviewing its decades-old rules of engagement with China. Also Read - First Ministerial-level Talks Since Ladakh Face-off: India, China Agree to Resolve Border Clash in Fair Way

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Wi and conveyed a strong message to China saying that the “unprecedented” incident in the Galwan Valley will have a “serious impact” on the bilateral relationship. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Effigies Burnt to Boycott China as Angry Protests Break Out in Jammu Over Death of 20 Army Soldiers

On the call, Jaishankar and held the “pre-meditated” action by Chinese army directly responsible for the violence that left 20 Indian Army personnel killed.

Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Wi India’s protest in the “strongest terms” and said the Chinese side should reassess its actions and take corrective steps.

On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying the two sides agreed to “cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible”, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries.

The EAM further told Wang that the Chinese action reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all agreements between the two countries to not change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control.

However, it was the first high-level engagement between the two sides after the standoff between the two armies began in eastern Ladakh on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.