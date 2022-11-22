Indian Army Ready To Act On PoK: Northern Command Chief

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has given a big statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian Army: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has given a big statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said on Tuesday, “When the Government of India orders, the army is ready to take action on PoK.” He said that a resolution has been passed in the Parliament on the issue of PoK. The Indian Army is fully prepared for every order of the government. He said that whenever the government orders, the army will move ahead with its full preparation. He also informed that around 160 terrorists are present on Pakistani launchpads to infiltrate into India. “We will not let their plans succeed”.

THE DEMAND FOR POK WAS RAISED AT RAJNATH SINGH’S RALLY

Let us tell you that on November 3, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a rally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, people from the crowd said – PoK is also needed in India now. On this, the Defense Minister said, “have patience, have patience”. Rajnath was talking about the brave soldiers of Himachal. During this, the people present in the rally raised THE slogans of PoK.

AROUND 160 TERRORISTS ARE ON THE LAUNCHPAD

Dwivedi told that about 160 terrorists are sitting on the launchpad. 130 terrorists are present in the north of Pir Panjal and 30 in the south of Pir Panjal. A total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are holed up in the entire hinterland. Apart from this, Pakistan is constantly trying to send drugs. Recently, we have seized drugs worth crores of rupees. Even the terrorists we are killing on the border, these people say that you are killing smugglers. It is clear that Pakistan is making efforts to send drugs every day.