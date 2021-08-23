New Delhi: For the first time in history, the Indian Army has appointed five women officers to the time scale Colonel rank. The selection board of the Indian Army cleared the promotion of the five women officers after their completion of 26 years of “reckonable service”, the Defence Ministry announced.Also Read - Supreme Court Passes Interim Order Allowing Women to Sit For NDA Exam; Calls Policy Decision 'Mindset Problem'

This is the first time that women officers serving with the Corps of Signals, Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and the Corps of Engineers have been approved to the rank of Colonel. Previously, promotion to the rank of Colonel was only applicable for women officers in the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Judge Advocate General (JAG) and the Army Education Corps (AEC).

Who are the five women promoted to Colonel rank in the Indian Army?

The five women officers selected for Colonel Time Scale rank are –

Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana, Corps of Signals

Lt Col Sonia Anand, Corps of EME

Lt Col Navneet Duggal, Corps of EME

Lt Col Reenu Khanna, Corps of Engineers

Lt Col Ritcha Sagar, Corps of Engineers

The big development comes after the Supreme Court order allowing women to take the admission exam to National Defence Academy (NDA), slated for September 5, where earlier only men could join. “Cannot create a bar for women in NDA,” noted the bench.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, argued that it is a policy decision of the government. Disagreeing with Centre’s contention, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy observed, “This is a policy decision based on gender discrimination…respondents (Centre), must take a constructive view.”

The Supreme Court pulled up the Army for resisting opportunities to women and asked it to change its attitude and not wait for judicial orders to be passed in such matters. It added that admissions, etc will be subjected to its final order.