‘Indian Army was ready for ground offensives’: Army chief issues serious warning to Pakistan over drone sighting at LoC

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi (Image PTI)

India-Pakistan relations: In a big warning to Pakistan, India’s army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi has said that Pakistan has been asked to “control” what he described were drone intrusions from the neighbouring country into India. Confirming that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control, the India’s army chief has

“These, I believe, were defensive drones, which were trying to see if any action was being taken against us. It’s possible they also wanted to see if there were any gaps, any laxity in the Indian Army, any gaps through which they could send terrorists,” General Dwivedi said.

“They must have seen that as of today, there is no such place, no such gap from where they can send them [terrorist],” General Dwivedi added.

“But this is certain: we had a DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) talk today. This matter was discussed in that talk, and they were told that this is unacceptable to us, and please control. This has been conveyed to them…,” he said.

Notably, Pakistani drones were spotted along India-Pakistan border earlier this week.

Gen Dwivedi said the operation was India’s calibrated and resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrating readiness, precision, and strategic clarity.

He also said that the Indian Army had mobilised its troops and was ready for ground offensives.

“The situation along the northern front remains stable, but needs constant vigil. Renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the gradual normalisation of the situation,” he said.

“Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach,” he added.

