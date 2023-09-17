Indian Army Soldier Abducted From Home In Manipur, Body Found A Day Later

Sepoy Kom, who was on leave, was abducted by unidentified armed men from his home around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the officials.

People take out a candlelight march demanding peace in violence-hit Manipur, at DDSC Stadium, in Dimapur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Indian Army Soldier Manipur: The body of an Indian Army soldier was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday, said officials adding that he was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district. Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, officials said.

Sepoy Kom’s 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, said three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

“The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy’s head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot,” officials said quoting his son.

“There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head,” officials added.

Sepoy Kom is survived by wife, daughter, and son.

The last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, officials said, adding the army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family.

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur.

According to reports, the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts. This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

A day earlier, combined security forces recovered nine looted arms, two locally made guns, 10 different types of ammunition, and a large quantities of explosives from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Manipur Police said that the situation in different parts of the state was more or less normal except for some sporadic incidents. However, the movement of a large number of goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items has been ensured, police officials said.

In the sporadic ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 3 this year, over 160 people have been killed so far while hundreds of others have been injured.

The violence had broken out when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

