New Delhi: The Indian Army is going to have Belgian Malinois, the dog breed that helped the US Navy Seal team in tracking and killing former Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, media reports suggested on Thursday. Also Read - Woman Fulfills Martyr Husband’s Dying Wish, All Set to Join Indian Army As An Officer

According to a news report in The Print, the Army units already have these dogs, and a formal decision is now being taken to ensure more units get these canine soldiers in an institutionalised manner. Also Read - Meet Captain Preeti Choudhary, Indian Army's Only Woman Contingent Commander, Who Led R-Day Parade 2021

The report further stated that the canines will be reportedly used for urban warfare, especially in military operations that require rooms in buildings to be recced or searches to be carried out in jungles or orchards. Also Read - Indian Army Chopper Crash Lands in Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua; Pilot Dead, Another Injured

These Belgian Malinois are being trained to carry out surveillance of rooms through head-mounted cameras and for scouting in the jungles, report stated.

According to updates, the K9 unit of the ITBP, which patrols high-altitude regions, already has Belgian Malinois in its team. Moreover, the Maharashtra police also has written to the department concerned and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to acquire the Belgian Malinois for Naxal-hit areas.