Indian army rolls back 2023 dress code: Gorkha Generals can wear traditional hats, special forces get maroon berets back

The Indian Army has reversed its 2023 uniform policy for senior officers. From December 1, Gorkha generals can wear their traditional hats, Special Forces officers will get their maroon berets back, and armoured regiment officers can return to black berets.

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Indian army rolls back 2023 dress code: Gorkha Generals can wear traditional hats, special forces get maroon berets back (PTI/File)

The Indian Army has decided to bring back the traditional uniforms and headgear worn by senior officers of different regiments and units. The move will allow generals from the Gorkha Rifles to wear their familiar hats again, while Special Forces officers can return to their maroon berets and senior Armoured Corps officers can wear black berets. The decision reverses a uniform policy introduced in 2023, under which all officers of the rank of Brigadier and above were required to wear a common uniform.

According to an internal Army communication dated November 13, the earlier instructions have been withdrawn following a review and feedback from officers. The new order will come into effect from December 1, 2026.

Under the revised rules, the Army will once again follow the Army Uniforms Pamphlet of 2018. Senior officers will be allowed to wear uniforms and accessories linked to their respective regiments, arms and services.

Why did the Indian army introduce a common uniform in 2023?

The common uniform policy was approved during the Army Commanders’ Conference in April 2023, when General Manoj Pande was the Army Chief. It was implemented in August 2023.

The main aim was to create a common identity among senior Army officers, regardless of their regimental background. The Army believed that officers holding senior leadership positions should follow the same dress code and present a unified identity.

Under the policy, officers of Brigadier rank and above, including Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals and the Army Chief, had to follow the same uniform rules.

They were required to wear dark green berets, standard belts, brass rank badges and black shoes. Regimental accessories and other items that showed an officer’s association with a particular unit or service were removed. The traditional shoulder lanyard was also discontinued.

Traditional berets, hats and regimental badges to return

With the latest decision, senior officers will once again be able to wear headgear and other uniform items linked to their respective regiments and services.

Generals from the Gorkha Rifles will be able to wear their traditional hats, while Special Forces officers can return to their distinctive maroon berets. Senior officers from armoured regiments will also be allowed to wear black berets.

The changes will also bring back traditional shoulder lanyards, regimental belts, shoulder titles and other accessories.

Officers from rifle regiments such as the Gorkha Rifles, Garhwal Rifles and Rajputana Rifles will also return to wearing black rank badges instead of the golden ones introduced under the common uniform policy.

The decision means that the regimental identity of senior officers, which had been removed under the 2023 rules, will once again be visible through their uniforms.