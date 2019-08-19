New Delhi: A criminal complaint has been filed against Kashmiri activist and former JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid after she accused the Indian Army of ‘torturing’ four men in Shopian, amid the ongoing lockdown in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The complaint was filed by Alakh Alok Shrivastava, a Supreme Court lawyer. In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that she was spreading fake news against the Army as well as the Government of India.

The activist, who has been among the most vocal critics of the Modi government’s move, on Sunday, posted a series of tweets highlighting the ‘grim’ situation in the Valley. However, it was in the tenth tweet of the thread that she directly accused the Army of calling four men in a camp and interrogating/torturing them. In the same tweet, she also wrote that a mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be ‘terrorised’. This, she concluded in her tweet, had created an atmosphere of fear in the entire area.

10) In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area. — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) August 18, 2019

The thread went viral on social media with netizens slamming her and accusing her of spreading fake news.

Eventually, the Army had to step in to reject her claims. It called her allegations ‘baseless’ and added that unverified and fake news is being spread by ‘inimical elements’ and organisations to ‘incite’ the unsuspecting population.

Jammu and Kashmir, now a union territory, has been on the edge since the government’s announcement of the scrapping of Article 370. Several prominent Valley leaders, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and IAS-turned-politician Shah Faesal have been arrested and put under house arrest.

Earlier this year, Shehla Rashid joined the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, a political party founded by Shah Faesal.