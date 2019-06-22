New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday warned through its Twitter account to be wary of an imposter who was seen wearing a uniform in a video and spreading disinformation. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) tweeted, “Be Cautious – Be Vigilant’. Imposter wearing Indian Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation.”

The Indian Army added, “Soldiers of Indian Army are committed to upholding the core values of our Constitution and the rich history of courage, valour and sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, in yet another case, the Indirapuram police on Saturday arrested Vaibhav Pandey who was posing as an under-training Captain in the Indian Navy. Aparna Gautam, SP City reportedly said, “Being suspicious we asked him to show his documents which turned out to be fake. He came to station with locals to show that he is an officer.”

Last year, in a similar incident, an ex-serviceman was booked for allegedly spreading false information on flood relief work carried out by the Kerala government jointly with the defence personnel. The accused identified as Unni Nair had worked at a firm which takes in retired army personnel. He was allegedly spreading false information on the ongoing relief work, said the police.

The man posted a video message in the social media, which went viral, soon after which the army tweeted, “Imposter wearing army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue and relief efforts. Every effort by all and Indian Army aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.”

(With agency inputs)